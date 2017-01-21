Man who went to rescue co-worker from septic tank drowns too

more-in

Two workers died after they slipped and fell into the septic tank on the premises of their factory at Jeedimetla on Friday.

The victims, Ajay Singh and Bijay Singh, both from West Bengal, were working in Excel Owens factory at phase-I of Jeedimetla Industrial Area. After working night shift on Thursday, they were about to leave for their respective homes on Friday morning when the incident occurred.

“Ajay was brushing his teeth and was casually walking on the open space of the factory premises. He stepped onto the manhole cover of the septic tank,” Jeedimetla Inspector E. Shankar Reddy said. The septic tank was more than two decades old and the manhole cover made of cement concrete had already developed cracks, the police said.

Manhole cover breaks

The manhole cover broke as Ajay stepped onto it and he slid inside. Hearing the thud, Bijay rushed to rescue him but he too fell inside the tank. By the time other workers gathered and tried to rescue them, the two drowned in the septic tank and died.

A case of rash and negligent act resulting in death under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the factory management.