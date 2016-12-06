Man sodomises, murders boy

more-in

HYDERABAD: A sari vendor ‘murdered a nine-year-old boy living next door after sodomising’ him and even tried to extort Rs. 5 lakh from his parents cooking up an abduction story at Moinabad on Monday.

Attempts of Santosh, who tried to cover up his complicity by accompanying boy’s parents while lodging missing complaint with police, eventually boomeranged. Residents of the locality got a wind of Santosh’s ‘heinous act’ when they found bloodstains in his room.

The accused feigned innocence but the furious crowd thrashed him when he admitted to the killing. Finally, he led them to the boy’s body which he hid in an overhead water tank.

Santosh from Damaragidda village of Mahabubnagar district came to city recently. He was living in a rented flat of Rajeev Gruhakalpa complex at Chilkur in Moinabad on city outskirts for past four months.

Around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday, the vendor lured nine-year-old neighbour’s son into his flat offering chocolates. “Suddenly, he sealed the boy’s mouth with tape and tied his limbs with a rope and performed unnatural sex,” Moinabad Inspector G. Srinivas said.

As the boy started crying with pain and insisted on returning home, Santosh feared that the child would reveal his misdeed if he was let off. He carried the boy to the top floor of the complex on his shoulders.

“He slit the boy’s throat with a knife and waited till he bled to his death. Then he dumped the body in the overhead water tank,” the Inspector explained. Meanwhile, the boy’s father Mahender, a private security guard, and other family members started searching for the boy as he didn’t return home.

“Since the boy died, I thought of making money and made a phone call to Mahender using a mobile phone which I had stolen earlier,” he was quoted as saying by the police during interrogation. Claiming that he had kidnapped the boy, Santoh demanded Rs. 5 lakh ransom to set him free.

Meanwhile, someone recalled that the boy was seen last with Santosh on Sunday night. The sari vendor feigned innocence but the residents went to his flat and found bloodstains on the floor. They beat him up black and blue and called in the police.