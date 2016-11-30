Man claiming innocence over theft ends life

more-in

A 35-year-old man committed suicide in his house at Chatta Bazaar after claiming innocence over a bike theft for which he had been questioned by the Mir Chowk police.

Khaja Hassan Khan, the deceased, had taken a bike from one Hamid, who left to work in the Gulf. The bike in question was reported stolen in 2013in a case registered by the Charminar PS.

Atiq, the complainant saw the bike recently and approached the police, after which Khaja was questioned. Khaja then told the police that he got the bike from Hamid but the latter denied having given the bike to him. Upset that he was being alleged to have a stolen bike and claiming innocence, he hanged himself to death at his house at about 5 p.m.

Home guard injured

A 22-year-old traffic police home guard sustained serious injuries when he fell-off the Langer Houz flyover after a car hit the two-wheeler he was riding on Tuesday evening. Kiran Naik’s bike was hit by a Mahindra Bolero SUV at the rear.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. after which Kiran was immediately shifted to Premier hospital nearby and later to Apollo hospital, said an official from the Langer Houz police station.

The Bolero driver fled the spot after the accident.

Minor raped

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by four men near the Mir Alam tank on Sunday night.

The minor, a resident of Saidabad, had gone to meet her friend who stays at the Danamma Basti nearby. Both she and her friend reportedly inhaled whiteners before the incident took place, said an official from the Bahadurpura police station.

The 15-year-old was spotted by four persons including a juvenile, who kidnapped and raped her, said the official.

“The incident took place on after 11 p.m. The girl was found by the police who handed her over to her parents. A complaint was filed by the 15-year-old’s mother,” added the official.

The accused were identified as Abid, Amir, Imran and Mushtaq, all residents of Danamma huts. A case was registered against them for the offence.