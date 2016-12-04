Hyderabad

Man attacks estranged wife with knife

A woman was attacked by her estranged husband at her house on Saturday evening. The victim, Mamta sustained minor injuries, said a police official from the Saroornagar police station. The accused, Ramesh and his wife were having issues from a long time, he added.

On Saturday, Ramesh had come to Mamta’s house at Kothapet and attacked her with a pocket knife after an argument, said the official. Ramesh (21), is a B.Com student at Sangareddy and Mamta is a nursing student in the city. A case has been registered against Ramesh, who is absconding, added the official.

Woman killed in accident

A 45-year-old GHMC worker was killed in an accident near Pahadi Kamaan on Saturday evening under the Pahadishareef police station. The deceased Ch. Shakuntala was hit by a school bus of Brilliant school, which was coming from Hyderabad at about 9 a.m. killing her on the spot.

The driver fled from the scene. In another accident under the same PS, a man sustained serious injuries when a taxi hit him at about 7.15 p.m. The incident took place near the Pahadishareef PS limits itself, said Sub-inspector Nageshwar Rao P. He added that the victim B. Laxmaiah, was undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby.

Nine cell phones stolen

Nine cell phones were stolen by an unidentified person from a ladies hostel under the KPHB police station limits in the early hours on Saturday. The incident took place at the SVR hostel.

