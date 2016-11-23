Malware cleaning centre to start in a month

more-in

After missing deadlines for more than a year, a unique centre that can detect a virus and clean it from the digital gadgets and devices might finally see the light of the day. The Botware Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre will be operational within a month, said Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Additional Secretary Ajay Kumar.

He said that the centre can be utilized by the citizens to clean up their mobiles, laptops and PCs. The facility had to come up last year as part of the digital India programme.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Cyber Security Conclave on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar informed that the tendering process for setting up National Cyber Coordination Centre is in its final stages. The Centre will report on possible cyber threats in the Indian cyber space and protect it from breaches, he said adding that it will be operational from March 2017.

Listing out the initiatives taken up by the Central Government in the field of cyber security, he said that they are also working on developing strategies to safeguard biometric and financial database of various institutions of the country.

“In all 24 per cent of the Indian companies are exposed to cyber attacks as against the global average of 15 per cent,” said Mr. Kumar. “We have written to the ministries and companies of major sectors like banking, petroleum, IT and others to have CISO (Chief Information Security Office) in every organisation.”

He said that cyber threats are a matter of concern and that IT industry also has to join hands as the Government alone cannot tackle this menace.

Minister for IT, Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao said that the shortage of cyber security experts presented an opportunity for youngsters in terms of employment. He said that in the backdrop of demonetization and subsequent increased use of online transactions, the challenges in cyber space have increased multiple times.

NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) Chairman C.P. Gurnani said that the cyber security market is expected to be around $35 Billion with a requirement of one million cyber security experts.

The two-day conclave is being organised by Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Kenes Exhibitions.