Major stretches of 705 km to become national highway

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved development of major stretches totalling 705 km into national highways. Two of these stretches will form the proposed Regional Ring Road around Hyderabad.

The four stretches - Sangareddy (NH 161) - Narsapur - Toopran - Gajwel - Jagdevpur - Bhongir - Choutuppal (152 km), Choutuppal - Ibrahimpatnam - Amangal - Shadnagar - Chevella - Shankarpally - Kandi (186 km), Medak - Siddipet - Elkathurthy and junction at Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (Ghatkesar to Edulabad) - Valigonda - Thorrur-Nellikuduru - Mahabubabad - Yellandu-Kothagudem (234 km), have been approved for development as national highways. The approval comes on the heels of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to the national capital.

The development of first two stretches creates a regional ring road around Hyderabad, wider than the existing ORR and circumscribing NH 65 that runs across the city.

The R&B Department informed in a press release that out of the 338 km of this ringed stretch, around 80 km is four-lane standard. The construction cost for the remainder 258 km stretch will cost Rs.3,000 crore, notwithstanding the Rs. 1,000 crore estimated for land acquisition.