Major breakthroughs this year aside, more challenges ahead for HMR

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) project trudged along with significant breakthroughs this year though a few bottlenecks would dog the work in the coming year too.

Undoubtedly, the completion of work on pillars (piers) on Badichowdi- Sultan Bazar - Putlibowli stretch of Corridor-II (Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station- Falaknuma) and in front of the Legislative Assembly (Corridor-I from L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) should top the achievement list.

The concessionaire building the project, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), also received all the 57 three car trains from Hyundai Rotem, South Korea. It got clearance from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for Miyapur-S.R. Nagar section (12 km) of Corridor-I after getting the nod for Nagole to Mettuguda (eight km) on Corridor-III last year.

And just when everyone thought that the railway authorities gave all clear for taking the metro line over railway lines, the demand for payment of high ‘traffic block fees’ came as a shock.

Thanks to the government’s initiative in taking the matter to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, the permission came through and work began at the complex railway crossovers at Chilkalguda, Alugaddabavi, Oliphenta, Begumpet, Lakdikapul and Malakpet.

“It has been an eventful year as we have managed to acquire many long pending properties and resolve contentious issues,” says HMR MD N.V.S. Reddy.

He lists acquisition of Guttikonda lodge (the front portion of Pandurangaswamy temple) at Secunderabad for ‘Secunderabad East’ metro station, demolition of Nandakumar property and Padmahamsa complex on both sides of ISKCON temple at Secunderabad to bridge the gap of about 200 metres as important tasks done.

Further, taking over open spaces in front of Country Club, Nawab Yar Jung property, Lifestyle, Mebaz & White House buildings, post office top portion and demolition of the top portion of post office building too were crucial works completed in the last few months.

Demolition of Transstroy building on road no. 5, Jubilee Hills; Ram Reddy property at Jubilee Hills Check-post and others to build the metro line at these places were another feature of the year.

“We have taken up and completed more than 150 foundations and pillars on Musheerabad-RTC X Roads -Chikkadpalli -Narayanaguda stretch on Corridor -II,” says Mr. Reddy.