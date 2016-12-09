Mahabubabad gets new District Science Officer

A senior physical sciences teacher of the Zilla Parishad High School in Kambalapalli, V. Gurunadha Rao has been appointed District Science Officer by District Education Officer S. Srinivasa Chary.

Mr. Rao played an active role in propagating science activities at various fora since 2003. He has worked as the academic co-ordinator of the National Children Science Congress and is also a member of the INSPIRE team. He was awarded the State-level Best Teacher Award in 2016.

Mr. Gurunadha Rao has been instrumental in taking rural children to national level competitions and also has to his credit over 300 research papers that have been presented at various national and international conferences.