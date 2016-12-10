Madhapur to Malaysian Township road to be four-laned

more-in

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s standing committee presided over by Mayor B. Rammohan on Thursday resolved to take up widening of a four-lane road connecting Madhapur to Malaysian Township at Moosapet at a cost of Rs.49.5 crore including for land acquisition.

The meeting also passed a resolution to establish 22 more centres to provide subsidised meals at Rs.5 a plate across the city. It was also decided to approach the Government expressing the civic body’s inability to pay TSRTC Rs.273.3 crore, as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to help it to run its loss making city services.

Funds for RTC

Last year, the municipal corporation had granted more than Rs.300 crore to the RTC but this time it wants to explain that it has taken up several infrastructure works like roads improvements, drains besides construction of two-bedroom housing for the poor along with a few flyovers and other works.

Proposals for taking up construction of 9,896 two-bedroom houses for the poor in eight sites have been readied to be sent to the Government for subsidy of Rs.76.7 crore while the civic body would be chipping in with Rs.8.31 crore.

In situ development

Earlier in the day, GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy held discussions with the residents of Jiyaguda where hire-purchase quarters are in a dilapidated state for taking up in situ construction of two-bedroom housing scheme with basic infrastructure.

Dr. Reddy said priority would be given to the existing occupants while allotting the new houses and the remaining after conducting a Grama Sabha and as per rules. Construction would be taken up phase-wise to reduce the rent burden of the occupants shifting out.

He impressed upon them that since the Government was bearing the construction cost, no compensation would be provided during the gestation period. Maintenance of amenities like lighting, lift and others would be from the income generated through rents obtained from shops to be allotted at the area.

Punjagutta graveyard

Mayor B. Rammohan and others laid the foundation for the development of Panjagutta graveyard with a cost of Rs. 3 crore to be completed within three months. A VIP ghat, five platforms, rest rooms and other basic amenities are to be provided to the citizens for their convenience. Some eight graveyards are to be given a facelift.