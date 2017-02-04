MMTS-Phase-II gets boost through rail funds

Multi-Modal Transit System (MMTS) Phase-II suburban rail project for the capital received a big boost in the Union Budget with the Railway Ministry allocating ₹ 100 crore as its share towards its completion. Another tranche of ₹ 16 crore was for Ghatkesar-Yadadri extension under the same project.

With the demand for grants placed in Parliament on Friday and the details available in the ‘pink’ book, South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav informed the mediapersons at the Rail Nilayam that the area encompassing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as well as parts of Karnataka and Maharastra has got major boost for capital works with the budget outlay for the 2017-18, a clear 42% more at ₹ 3,034 crore as against ₹ 2,134 crore last year.

Several works in Telangana received substantial funds for new infrastructure projects and prominent among them being 220-km Armoor-Adilabad railway line via Nirmal at a cost of ₹ 2,800 crore as another joint venture project with the State. “We have sent a draft agreement to the Government and are in the process of finalising the JV,” the GM said.

New stations

Four crossing stations are to be built at a cost of ₹ 19 crore between Wanaparthi Road-Kaukuntla, Manopad-Alampur and Itikyala. Towards completion of last mile projects ₹ 25 crore has been sanctioned for Peddapalli-Karimnagar-Nizamabad line (178 km), ₹ 100 crore for Gulbarga-Bidar (140 km).

Funds have also been allotted for ongoing new line projects like ₹ 300 crore for Munirabad-Mahabubnagar (246 km), ₹ 350 crore for Manoharabad-Kothapalli (148.9 km), ₹ 196 crore for Akkannapet-Medak (17.2 km) and ₹ 300 crore for Bhadrachalam-Sattupalli (56.25 km).

For doubling work, ₹ 50 crore for Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar (85.24 km) and third line project costing ₹ 160 crore for Kazipet-Balharshah (201 km), ₹ 9 crore for Mancherial-Peddampet and ₹ 5 crore for development of satellite terminal at Cherlapalli.

Kazipet (10.65 km), Wadi (7.6 km) and Gooty (3.8 km) are among the stations earmarked for constructing bypass lines at a cost of ₹ 135 crore.

Survey for new lines

New surveys are to happen for doubling between Bolarum-Mudkhed (235 km), fourth line between Kazipet-Balharshah (234 km) & Kazipet-Vijayawada (219 km) plus new line between Mancherial-Gadchiroli (115 km). Other works proposed are ₹ 8-crore coach shed at Kacheguda, ₹ 9.61-crore rakes shed and ₹ 5.86 crore for MMTS rakes pit lines - both at Moula Ali.

Mr. Yadav said that works on the Yadadri line would be started straightaway as survey and designs were done it would take six months to finalise tenders while another two-and-a-half years for completion. Commissioning of MMTS Phase-II would begin by December-end and entire project commissioned by 2018-end.

Land acquisition issue with the Defence Ministry too was sorted out at the Cabinet Secretariat level. Land issues have to be sorted out with the Government for Cherlapalli terminal, he added.

Airport Link

The SCR GM said that the GMR Group was inclined to allow an underground rail link to the airport terminal at Shamshabad which would cost ₹ 250 crore more and this issue has to be thrashed out with the State Government as it shares the cost.

Otherwise, airport authorities want the ground rail to halt way outside the terminal and passengers to be transported through buses since it would affect their runway expansion plans if permitted to take the line closer.

Station development

“Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has an ambitious plan to develop Secunderabad, Vijayawada and 23 other stations all over India under the public, private partnership mode (PPP). Tender documents would be uploaded for all stations in one ago on February 8,” he added.