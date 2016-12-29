MLA speaks in native dialect in Assembly

more-in

TRS member Rekha Naik attracted attention of the House on Wednesday when she chose to speak in her native dialect about the plight of scheduled tribes in tandas.

Making a point on the proposed upgradation of tandas into gram panchayats in the Legislative Assembly during Question Hour on Wednesday, she told the Speaker that she would speak in her native dialect and translate it herself in Telugu. She did so, much to everyone’s amusement. Thanking the Chief Minister for the decision in her native tongue and then switching to Telugu, she said for the first time the government was treating tribals as humans by upgrading the tandas into gram panchayats. This would improve their living conditions, she said. Officers rarely visit a tanda, but when it becomes a panchayat, they can no longer ignore themand have to provide basic amenities like roads, drinking water, electricity etc.

She also thanked the government for enhancing the overseas education fund to Rs. 20 lakh to help ST students pursue higher education abroad. Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao too surprised the members by speaking a sentence in a tribal dialect and said upgradation of panchayats could happen only after the term of the present Panchayat Raj bodies ends in August, 2018.

He said 635 tandas with more than 500 population were identified for upgradation, but according to new proposals, the number rose to 1,757 and the proposals were being finalised. Those tandas with less than 500 population would be clubbed if they were in the vicinity to form panchayats, he said.