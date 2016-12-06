MANUU to hold convocation on December 26

more-in

Maulana Azad National Urdu University will hold its VI convocation on December 26. Controller of Examinations of the university has announced that students of Regular Mode (Degree recipients) and Distance Mode (Gold Medallists) have been invited to register with the University for attending the Convocation.

The link where they can register is provided on the University website www.manuu.ac.in.

Pre-convocation passes will be issued through registered email to all students by December 18, he said. Pre-convocation passes need to be stamped by the Department heads concerned during from December 20 to 25.

Students should contact their respective departments with printed copies of convocation passes, two recent copies of passport size colour photographs and self-attested copies of provisional certificate or marks memo along with a valid photo identification card.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Junaid Zakir, President of Maulana Azad National Urdu University Teachers Association (MANUUTA), was elected Joint Secretary of Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA). It is the first time that a teacher from MANUU is selected to represent University at the national level.