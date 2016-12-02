Hyderabad

MANUU Civil Services coaching entrance

The entrance test for admission into Coaching classes for Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be conducted by the CSE Coaching Academy, Maulana Azad National Urdu University on December 4.

The entrance test will be held at Hyderabad, Kurnool, Bangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Delhi and Jammu. The Srinagar Centre has been shifted to Jammu due to unavoidable circumstances, according to a release from the MANUU.

Hall tickets have been despatched to the candidates and the details of hall tickets and entrance test centre were also uploaded on the university website www.manuu.ac.in, the release added.

