The Directorate of Distance Education, Maulana Azad National Urdu University has put off the entrance test for admission into B. Ed (Distance mode) to February 26.

The entrance test was earlier scheduled for February 19. The exam will be conducted at nine different centres located at Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhopal, Patna and Bangalore, according to a release from the DDE Director K.R. Iqbal Ahmed.