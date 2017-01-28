Lokesh Machines ties-up with Austrian company

more-in

Lokesh Machines Limited on Friday announced a technology tie-up with EMCO GmbH of Austria for manufacturing and selling the latter’s machines in India as well as for the export market.

Manufacturing of the next generation multi-tasking machines will begin shortly. The machines will be assembled at the new manufacturing facility at Kallakal, Hyderabad, a release from the company said. The tie-up would help Lokesh, which is one of the leading machine tool manufacturers in the country, expand its customer base beyond the traditional automotive original equipment manufacturers. It would result in provision of specialised manufacturing solutions to a host of manufacturers. “Our technical collaboration for manufacturing with a global leader will spur our growth momentum substantially,” director of Lokesh Machines Limited M. Sri Krishna said.

At present, the Hyderabad-based firm exported products to Japan, Germany, Italy, Russia and a few other European countries. It figures in the list of Asian companies to have successfully manufactured and supplied machines for Euro 6 engine.

EMCO group has various manufacturing plants in Austria, Germany and across Italy. It specialises in multi-tasking and multi-axis turning and milling machines and 5-Axis machining centres with installations at leading automotive, aerospace and general engineering companies in Europe and the US, the release said.