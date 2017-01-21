Locations-Outbound eyes Tollywood

more-in

Locations-Outbound, an initiative of Novel Event Works, a one-stop shop offering solutions for international shootings for Indian films, on Friday announced its foray into the Telugu film industry with a showcase of its offerings.

Managing Director, Novel Event Works Sudhanshu Hukku and CEO Carnival Aviation and Travels, Neeraj Singhal told the media that the initiative was a joint venture with the Carnival Group, that was the third largest chain of cinemas in India. Under the brand ‘Locations-Outbound’ Mr. Sudhanshu said they had worked on five Bollywood films including ‘Swades’, ‘Force 2’, ‘Badrinath ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Aazaan’ and ‘Players’. Asked about the services provided, he said they included complete logistics of facilitating the shootings in exotic locales across the world.

A significant component of shooting abroad, the duo said, was the fact that at least 50 nations across the world offered considerable ‘above the line subsidy’ to line producers who shot their films in such locales. What most film makers did not actually know was the quantum of their film production costs that they could get back from these nations.

“Indian film makers are unplanned about their budgets especially when it comes to shooting abroad and this is where we come in, to confidently say that costs can be cut drastically, sometimes up to 40 per cent,” Mr. Sudhanshu said.

On Friday evening, the duo met a group of interested producers from the TFI including D. Suresh Babu of Suresh Productions. They made their pitch about what they could offer and how it could be a win-win situation for all concerned. “We charge a very small percentage for our services,” was all Mr. Sudhanshu would say when asked how much Locations-Outbound charged.