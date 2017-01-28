Literature - the last rampart of conscience

more-in

“Language is under assault. By using fewer words we lose our humanism. Language is the most radical invention of homo sapiens. All the other inventions are footnotes,” said poet Ashok Vajpeyi in his keynote address at the 7th Hyderabad Literature Festival which began on Friday at the Hyderabad Public School

“Literature is the last rampart of conscience. We are the ones who are going to raise our voice. It is not a matter of courage but of taste. Literature offers resistance. A love poem in times of war is resistance. The poet may not say it but you have to read it like that,” said Mr. Vajpeyi who has returned the Sahitya Akademy award after the murder of three writers as well as the honorary doctorate awarded by the University of Hyderabad after the suicide of Rohith Vemula.

Hinting at the rise of Donald Trump and other changes in Europe, Mr. Vajpeyi said: “We are living in a fact-free and post-truth world where you can freely speak lies. It began when two great political leaders of the world - US and UK - through their President and PM chose to speak lies about weapons of mass destruction. They have destroyed a country and a civilisation. World over there is an assault on liberal democratic spirit.”