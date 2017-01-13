Lifeline Express halts at Kazipet

more-in

WARANGAL URBAN: Lifeline Express, the India’s only and world’s first hospital train arrived at Kazipet and started its services here on Thursday.

District Collector Amrapali Kata inaugurated the service which would be available at the station till January 30.

Project Manager of Lifeline Express Vaibhav Gupta said the train which is also known as ‘Magic train’ has completed 25 years in service of the poor and underprivileged masses of rural India. The train, the flagship of Impact India Foundation, in partnership with the Indian Railways has so far extended its service to over one million people. Providing free services, this train restored sight to the blind, provided mobility to the polio stricken and brought smiles to those affected with cleft lip beside offering dental, epilepsy treatment and cancer treatment.

“Impact India Foundation is sponsored by the State Bank of India Foundation and supported by Government of India. The healthcare service during the visit of the Lifeline Express to Kazipet to serve the disabled and rural poor of Kazipet and neighbouring districts is its 179th project,” he said.

Mr. Gupta further said the screening tests would be conducted at the Kazipet Railway Hospital and the patients would be given treatment at the train hospital.

Surgeries related to eye, cleft lip, orthopaedic and polio, among others, would also be conducted at the train hospital from January 13 to 22.

There are two operation theaters within the six coaches of the train. Not only would be patients be given free treatment and medicine, but also be provided with food.

Those willing to consult the doctors at the hospital need to carry their Aadhaar card and visit between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.