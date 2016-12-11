Life in death

more-in

Though devastating, the rising number of road traffic accidents have become the main stay of State’s cadaver organ donations programme, having provided a new lease of life to over 600 people in the last four years.

Telangana’s Jeevandan programme counts 211 donors among victims of road traffic accidents during last three years of organs received from donation by 251 victims. Over the years, the total number of donations and those from road accidents has steadily increased along with a rise in number of fatal road accidents.

Telangana’s death toll from road accidents went up from 6,906 in 2014 to 7,110 in 2015. During the same period, the number of cadaver organ donors jumped from 51 to 89. The total number of donations this year stands at 97 and is expected to increase.

Eligible donors

A transplant coordinator explains that road accident victims comprise most of those declared brain dead, that are eligible for transplant. More than half of them aged between 20 and 40 years while those declared brain dead due to other causes are aged over 50. Deaths due to cardiac arrest or heart failure render organs unfit for donation.

“It is more difficult to counsel the family of road accident victims than families of those dead due to other reasons,” said Bhanuchandra Srivari, senior transplant coordinator at Osmania General Hospital. “The bigger share of road accident victims to donations is owing to the fact that more than 90 per cent of brain deaths are among road accident victims.”

Alongside increasing number of accident fatalities and donations, is the rising demand for organs. According to Jeevandan, some 2,200 patients are awaiting a kidney or a liver.

Need trauma care centres

When asked about the growing demand for organs vis-à-vis increasing donations from road accidents, Jeevandan in-charge Dr. Swarnalatha, highlighted the need for better trauma centers in the State’s hospitals.

“Often when a potential donor is identified, the patient suffers a cardiac arrest before organs can be retrieved due to inadequacies in infrastructure,” she said. “Better trauma care facilities and neurologists trained in nuances of brain death declaration, are required to harvest the potential of cadaver donations.”