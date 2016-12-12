Leopard carcass found, poaching ruled out

more-in

ADILABAD: A carcass of a leopard was found on a hillock near Bodagutta in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district on Sunday which could have possibly been poisoned about four days ago. The incident comes close on the heels of a tiger carcass being found in Kotapally mandal of Mancherial district, which had hitherto formed part of undivided Adilabad district.

Adilabad District Forest Officer Sivala Rambabu ruled out poaching of the wild animal as all parts considered precious such as its skin and nails were found to be intact. “The carcass had started decomposing, but the damage to the liver pointed out towards a disease or poisoning,” he opined. According to veterinary expertson the field, the animal, which was likely to be six or seven years old, died some four days ago. Its viscera has been sent for forensic examination.