Left parties demand severe action against builder

Communist Party of India Telangana State Council demanded Vigilance inquiry and severe action against the officials responsible for the seven-storeyed building collapse in Nanakramguda on Thursday.

The party on Friday also demanded Rs.10 lakh ex-gratia for each of the bereaved families in the accident.

Though the illegal building has been under construction for the past four years, GHMC Deputy Commissioner and other staff did not take any action, which proves their collusion with the builder, the party said in a note. It sought to question the government as to why it was quick to demolish poor people’s houses, while was condoning bigger violators.

The party also criticised the Telangana Government for not putting its warnings against illegal structures in action.

The CPI (M) Telangana State Committee too demanded action against the builder and expressed doubts over GHMC officials ignoring the structure for so long. The party said that Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao should take full responsibility for the disaster.

Incidents such as this had become fairly common in the city, with only poor migrant labourers becoming victims most often, the party said in a press release here on Friday and accused the Government officials and ministers of empty bluster only when such accidents take place, without any action with regard to adherence to rules or giving permissions.

The party demanded Rs.20 lakh compensation to the family of each victim and rehabilitation measures with allotment of three-acre land at their respective native villages. The injured should be given free treatment, apart from Rs. 2 lakh ex-gratia, it said.