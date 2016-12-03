Laurus Labs IPO begins on Dec. 6

more-in

City-based Laurus Labs Limited, a research and development-driven pharmaceutical company will launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on December 6 and close on December 8, with a price band of Rs. 426 to Rs. 428 per equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each.

The offer consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 3,000 million and an offer for sale of 24,107,440 equity shares by the shareholders namely Aptuit (Asia) Private Limited, Bluewater Investment Ltd, FIL Capital Management (Mauritius) Limited and Fidelity India Principals.

The offer includes a reservation of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 125 million, for subscription by eligible employees not exceeding five per cent of the post-offer paid up equity share capital.

About 15 per cent will be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to non-institutional bidders and about 35 per cent of the net offer to retail individual bidders, a release said.