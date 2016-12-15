Hyderabad

Lankan air chief to review academy parade

more-in

Sri Lanka Air Force Commander Air Marshal KVB Jayampathy will be the chief guest and reviewing officer at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) to be held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on December 17 (Saturday).

Graduating Flight Cadets will be conferred with the President’s Commission by him on behalf of the President of India. ‘Flight Cadets’ having successfully completed their basic and professional training will be inducted as ‘Flying Officers’ into the IAF during the passing-out parade.

‘Wings’ would also be awarded to the officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard who have successfully completed their flying training at Air Force Academy, a press release said.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Hyderabad
universities and colleges
defence
air transport
Sri Lanka
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2016 3:27:08 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Lankan-air-chief-to-review-academy-parade/article16807081.ece

© The Hindu