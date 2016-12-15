Lankan air chief to review academy parade

more-in

Sri Lanka Air Force Commander Air Marshal KVB Jayampathy will be the chief guest and reviewing officer at the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) to be held at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal on December 17 (Saturday).

Graduating Flight Cadets will be conferred with the President’s Commission by him on behalf of the President of India. ‘Flight Cadets’ having successfully completed their basic and professional training will be inducted as ‘Flying Officers’ into the IAF during the passing-out parade.

‘Wings’ would also be awarded to the officers from the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard who have successfully completed their flying training at Air Force Academy, a press release said.