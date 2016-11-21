Land values revised in 2013, says Govt

more-in

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Monday asked the Telangana Government to state on record whether district collectors had revised the market value of lands for which notifications were issued under the new Land Acquisition Act, before notifying them.

Government was given time to explain how the market value of the properties are not revised since 2012. The bench was dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by M. Kodanda Reddy, former MLA and chairman of Kisan and Kethmazdoor Congress. He complained to Court that the Telangana Government was acquiring lands under The Right to fair compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Compensation and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013.

The Act required revision of market value of properties by the Collector before issuing notifications. On Monday, Government told the court that in 2013 market values were revised. The counsel for the petitioner placed a judgment of the court which set aside the 2013 notification. A.P Revision of Market value guidelines rules, 1998 framed under Indian Stamp Act, 1899 mandate that the market values are required to be revised every two years for the rural areas and for urban areas it is every year.

After hearing Advocate-General for Telangana K. Ramakrishna Reddy for over one hour, the Bench wanted specific information regarding the exercise by district collectors before issuing notifications and what the stand of Government was, in light of the provisions of the new Land acquisition Act and rules under Indian Stamp Act. The case is listed next week.(eom)