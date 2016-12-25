Land for highways top priority officials told

more-in

HYDERABAD: Minister T. Harish Rao directed officials to expedite land acquisition required for construction of national highways in Medak, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts.

Addressing a marathon review meeting on Saturday on various schemes, projects, and departments along with his cabinet colleague Tummala Nageshwar Rao and Deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, Mr.Harish Rao urged the district collectors to give top priority to the national highway works in these three districts.

Responding to the dissatisfaction expressed by Ms. Padma Devender Reddy and other legislators with regard to the Roads and Buildings works in the 10 Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Medak district, Mr. Nageshwar Rao expressed his anger and directed officials to complete all the pending works immediately.

Mr.Harish Rao also reviewed the MGNREGS works in the three districts, and asked the collectors to expedite the construction of toilets, and turn the three into model districts. He complimented the progress of works in Dubbaka, Sangareddy and Patancheru constituencies.

On irrigation, he asked the Chief Engineer of Kaleshwaram project Hari Ram to give a comprehensive presentation after the current Assembly session to collectors and legislators on the land acquisition required for the project in the old Medak region and by how much the ayacut would be increased.

After reviewing the progress of Mission Kakatiya first and second phases, He asked officials to send proposals for the third phase of Mission Kakatiya, and asked them not to delay the payment of bills. Reviewing the works of Singur, He stressed that Singur water should be given to 35,000 acres this year, at any cost.

He asked the officials of the Marketing Department to acquire 120 acres at Koheda of Ranga Reddy district on a war footing for shifting of Gaddi Annaram Agricultural Market Yard. Also, he asked them to expedite the warehouse construction, to make the godowns available for Rabi crop. He also directed for 10 new Rythu Bazaars to be opened in the 10 constituencies of the old Medak district, besides reviewing Mission Bhageeratha works.