Labour dept.’s drive to open bank accounts

To help smoothen transition to cashless economy post demonetisation

HYDERABAD: Labour Department launched a drive to have bank accounts opened for unorganised workers in the twin cities.

The drive was launched, on Saturday, in view of the fact that effects of demonetisation was severe on those who do not have bank accounts, officials from the department said.

“As part of the drive, we are holding talks with managements from different sectors like hotels, hospitals, security agencies, and builders, to educate them about the need to have bank accounts opened for casual labourers too,” Joint Commissioner of Labour informed.

Labour officers of each of the 37 circles in the city will verify all the establishments under their purview to identify how many workers still do not have bank accounts, and take necessary action, he said.

Trade unions and other bodies of workers such as construction workers’ unions will be involved in this process.

It is estimated that about 20 per cent of the unorganised labour force, numbering about 10 to 15 lakh are without bank accounts in the state, most of them in the GHMC limits.

Committees

District level committees have been set up already with the respective district collector, lead bank manager and labour officers as members, to identify the workers without accounts, and have accounts opened for them, the official said.