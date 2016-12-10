Krishna River Board fails to strike balance between TS, AP

more-in

The Krishna River Board Management (KRMB) is struggling hard to strike a balance between the demands of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States for utilisation of about 137 tmc ft water available in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs, excluding the dead storage.

The fact that the river board is unable to decided on the share of water for the two States even 10 days after the formal meeting indicates the unrelenting attitude of the two sides.

No way out

Member Secretary of the board Sameer Chatterjee held discussions with the officials of AP and Telangana separately earlier this week to break the deadlock on the issue but a way out has remained elusive so far.

Against the availability of 137 tmc ft water in the two major reservoir and some small quantity in Pulichintala reservoir under construction, the two riparian States have presented indents for 213 tmc ft put together including drinking water needs. In the board meeting held on November 30, AP has sought 110 tmc ft while Telangana has asked for 100 tmc ft.

Telangana has taken a strong exception to AP’s argument that it should be allotted at least 100 tmc ft in the available water and the remaining 30 tmc ft should be given to Telangana since the latter has utilised 89 tmc ft water through the minor irrigation sources with the help of 18 per cent excess rainfall during the south-west monsoon season. However, Telangana has countered the argument stating that the total storage capacity of minor irrigation sources in the Krishna bases in its limits was only 29 tmc ft.

“Even if the available water is shared on the proportion as per the Bachawat tribunal award, Telangana will get 50 tmc ft (36.5 pc) against AP’s 87 tmc ft (63.5 pc). But, we have demanded allocation of at least 73 tmc ft since AP has utilised more water from Pothireddypadu and Malyala (Handri-Neeva take-off point) and also diverted another 52 tmc ft water from the Godavari through Pattiseema lift”, a senior official of Telangana explained.

In the absence of a proper mechanism to calculate the utilisation of water by the two States from contentious locations such as Jurala project in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana and Pothireddypadu regulator and the take-off point of Handri-Neeva project, both in Kurnool district of AP, the board is unable to strike a deal between the two States.