Kidnapped 18-month-old baby found

An 18-month-old baby, who was kidnapped from Venkatram Nagar in Medchal, was found by the Toopran police on Wednesday morning.

Deekshita, the daughter of N. Srinivas, was kidnapped by a couple who were staying in a room attached to the house of the infant. Medchal police had suspected that the baby girl may have been abducted to be sold to others.

Mr. Srinivas lodged a complaint with the Medchal police stating that Siva and Laxmi, a couple to whom a portion of his house was sub-let, had kidnapped Deekshita. The couple reportedly told him that they were going to the market and took the girl with them.

Siva and Laxmi had moved into the house about 20 days ago, and Siva did not show an ID Card when asked, said an official.

Mr. Srinivas and family, who have been staying at the same house since the last eight years, became close to the accused couple. On Wednesday morning, at around 9.30 a.m., a tailor shop owner approached the Toopran police along with Deekshita stating that a man had come to his shop and kept her there. “He told the police that the man who brought the baby, later did not return,” the official said.

A case has been registered and the police are on the hunt for the accused couple.

Gokul bank under scanner

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police is looking into a complaint lodged against Gokul Bank for misappropriating funds which belonged to the State government. The complaint was lodged by the Income Tax Department after the bank did not return Rs. 3.5 crore which should have gone to the State’s exchequer.

“The bank is the collection agent for the government’s service provision centres (Mee Seva/e-Seva). We are looking into into the matter and a case has been registered,” said an official from CCS.

Sources also said that one of the bank’s directors would be questioned soon.

Ex-Maoists detained

Three former Maoists were detained under the PD Act by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat in an ongoing drive against offenders on Wednesday.

The accused — Bolla Narsimhlu, Oruganti Sammaiah, and Akkaram Krishna — were taken under preventive custody as they were found threatening businessmen with air pistols and taking money from them for “Maoist Party funds.”

The trio were operating under the Jawaharnagar Kushiguda and Nacharam police station limits and under the Jagadevpur PS limits under the Siddipet Commissionerate. They were booked in nine cases for extortion and kidnapping and were arrested in October and November. The detentions were made in order to maintain law and order, said a press release on Wednesday.

Boy beaten up

A class 10 student was reportedly beaten up by the principal of his school for being irregular to school. The 16-year-old boy, a resident of Bholakpur, reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place a few days ago at the private school located under the Musheerabad PS limits. Police said that no case was lodged and that the boy’s mother herself had asked the principal to scold him as he was not regular to school.

Three rescued

Two women and a man were rescued by the Lake Police when they tried to commit suicide by jumping into the Hussainsagar on Tuesday.

Shahikala (53), a resident of Chilkakguda, was under psychiatric care due to depression after after one of her children had died in a road accident. She left her house and tried to end her life.

P. Kumari (19), another housewife, had quarrelled with her husband. She was upset and decided to end her life. The third person, P. N. Rohit, an advocate, is a psychiatric patient and an alcoholic. On the same day, after consuming alcohol, he too tried to jump into the Hussainsagar, but was saved before he could do so.