Keeping up with the change

The unlikeliest category of traders have taken to online payments to conduct their business. Right from fruit vendors to meat sellers, Paytm has become the most sought-after mode of payment. The citizens too are adapting to the online method of transaction for offline services.

“My earning dropped suddenly after Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were banned. I was struggling to find customers who had change,” said P. Shiva, an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Attapur. “A customer suggested that I download Paytm and use it after he found out that even I did not have change. Even if the app is not installed on the customers’ phone, I ask them to download it while travelling.”

Several kiosks and stores had boards hanging outside their stores which conveyed that they accept Paytm transaction.

Cash on Delivery (CoD) is slowly turning into ‘Card on Delivery’ for products bought from e-commerce sites. Due to uncertainty of cash payments, the companies have started equipping the delivery boys with swiping machines. Citizens were also seen paying using the card after the delivery.