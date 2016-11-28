Karimnagar semen station wins national award

It has been appreciated for its role in milk revolution; to expand its operations

The Frozen Semen Bull Station (FSBS), the only bull semen collection centre in the State won the national award for the best semen producing centre in the country on National Dairy Day.

Maintained by the Telangana State Livestock Development Agency (TSLDA), it was set up here in 1985 to produce hybrid variety of milching animals in order to increase milk production by artificial insemination . Initially, there were only 30 bulls, now it has 79 bulls including two German breeds.

In 1999, the then government had formed the Gopalamitras and taken up artificial insemination at the fields where the cattle used to graze and live in cattle sheds to increase milk production.

The FSBS is producing 15 lakh doses of semen per year and each dose is sold at Rs. 40.

Station deputy director Rajanna said that the award made them eligible for expansion of the station under the National Dairy Plan-2. They would be having 120 bulls in the station to produce 25 lakh doses of semen per annum, he added.

He said that they got the award because of the standards maintained in the collection of semen in hygienic atmosphere and maintaining the health of the bulls.

Agency chairman Ch. Rajeshwara Rao said that they would further upgrade the standards of the FSBS to make it one of the best stations as per international standards. He said that they would set up another FSBS in Kamsanpalli village in Mahabubnagar district as part of the national programme on bovine breeding with an investment of Rs. 5 crore.