KVP seeks Rs.10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of victims who died in queues

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao has urged the National Human Rights Commission to direct the Central and the State governments as well as the Reserve Bank of India to pay ex gratia of ₹ 10 lakh each to families of at least 60 people who reportedly died while waiting in queues in front of banks to exchange higher denomination notes ever since the Centre had announced demonetisation of high value currency.

In a complaint lodged with the NHRC, Dr. Rao explained the travails of the people who were facing severe hardships on account of the demonetisation announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi without making adequate preparation. People were subject to untold miseries ever since the decision was announced on November 8 and this was in clear violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The Central government and its instrumentalities “utterly failed” to protect human dignity to which the citizens were entitled to.

He said since the Prime Minister lacked imagination to guide the country and failed to understand the problems of the people, it was essential that the NHRC gave directions to direct the RBI to provide separate queues for senior citizens, women and physically challenged in banks and ATMs.

The Civil Supplies Departments should be directed to report to the commission on the steps being taken to make essential commodities available for the next two months as all States were apprehending loss of revenues because of demonetisation.

Lead Bankers should be directed to provide Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 denomination notes besides coordinating with the RBI to ensure comprehensive infusion of small denominations to reduce sense of insecurity which was becoming a fear epidemic.

The NHRC should direct the Union Government to allow salaried class employees one- time withdrawal of Rs. 50,000 a month to meet the house rent, children’s school fee and other requirements.

This should be in addition to the permitted weekly withdrawal of Rs. 24,000. The RBI and the State governments should be tasked with the responsibility of operating mobile kiosks in rural areas to dispense small currency in return of demonetised high-value notes as the people were finding it difficult to walk ling distances to avail banking facilities.