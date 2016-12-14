KTR's assurance to weavers

more-in

Minister for IT, Textiles and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao has expressed grief and shock over the suicide by a powerloom weaver Domala Ramesh (45) in Sircilla and assured the family of all assistance.

In a press release here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the Government would sanction Rs. 1.5 lakh as compensation through the weavers’ society, free education to his daughter and also double-bed room house. Stating that the Government was taking all measures for the economic empowerment of powerloom weavers in Sircilla, he appealed to the community members not to lose hope and have confidence in the Government’s functioning.

He said that they had placed orders for the procurement of fabric produced by the powerloom weavers for the school uniforms valued at Rs. 70 crore and added that they were taking all measures to procure the fabric produced by the powerloom weavers for the Government. He said that the Government had waived powerloom weavers’ loans to the tune of Rs. 5.65 crore and had been providing power on 50 per cent subsidy to their looms.

The Government was taking all measures for the modernisation of the existing powerlooms to help them produce value-added cloth. The Government would soon announce a State textile and powerloom policy to provide more employment opportunities to the weavers, he added.