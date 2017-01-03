KTR pledges to make Badi Baoli Hyderabad’s pride

more-in

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that the government would strive to get Unesco World Heritage Site status for the Qutb Shahi tombs complex and Golconda fort. “We will take all steps possible to make it happen. If budgetary support is needed, we will pitch in with that as well,” he said, presiding over the completion ceremony of Badi Baoli, inside the tombs complex.

The Badi Baoli is one of the biggest heritage step wells in Hyderabad and has been painstakingly restored as part of the conservation effort led by Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) aided by Tata Trusts and backed by Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums.

“The conservation effort here shows what can be done with this heritage site. We can do what Istanbul has done with its heritage,” said Mr. Rao as he went around the site asking questions and clarifying doubts. “I have lived in Hyderabad but I never visited this place in 40 years of my life. I want that to change and make this a place of pride for everyone in the city,” said Mr. Rao.

Speaking about the time frame for conservation, Mr. Rao said: “Ten years is too long a time frame, try to finish it faster.”

75 monuments

Earlier, Ratish Nanda of AKTC said: “People talk about seven tombs. But here we have 75 monuments and all of them will be restored along with the water channels in 108 acres.”

First phase of conservation

The completion marks a big step in the first phase of conservation of the Qutb Shahi tombs complex as a portion of the well had collapsed during the monsoon of 2013 and it took about three years to restore it.

The officials of Aga Khan Trust for Culture used archival images to aid the restoration effort.