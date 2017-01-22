KTR meets Indian Ambassador in Japan

more-in

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K. Taraka Rama Rao on Sunday met Indian Ambassador to Japan Sujan Chinoy in Tokyo and discussed the measures to attract investment to Telangana.

Accompanied by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Mr. Rama Rao’s meeting with the Indian diplomat lasted for over an hour. The visiting Minister explained to the Indian Ambassador the policy support for investment in Telangana and sought the latter’s help in directing Japanese investors planning to invest in India.

Mr. Rama Rao took suggestions from the diplomat on the field-level measures required to attract investment. Mr. Chinoy assured the Minister of his cooperation in Telangana entering into a sister city agreement with a couple of cities in Japan. He suggested that the Telangana Minister focus on small-scale industries and provide necessary training to manpower required for investors.