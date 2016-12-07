KRMB convenes meeting on water allocation

: The Krishna River Management Board appears to be in a dilemma over allocation of water to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during the ongoing Rabi season, as the two States have once again locked horns claiming excess utilisation of water by their counterpart.

The Rabi season is already under way, hence the Board has decided to convene a meeting with the two sides this week itself, to iron out differences and evolve an amicable solution.

The dispute this time was centred around the utilisation of water through minor irrigation sources. In their communication to the KRMB, Andhra Pradesh officials claimed that Telangana was eligible for only 28 tmcft of water as its share, since it had utilised 89.15 tmcft by storing it under the Mission Kakatiya Project. The A.P. officials wanted the Board to factor in this while calculating the total use of water in the Krishna basin by Telangana.

The Telangana officials, however, contended that the State had not utilised the quantum of water being claimed by their AP counterparts. In their representation, they submitted that the State had utilised around 33 tmcft including around 7 tmcft drawn from the major irrigation sources, bringing the total to around 26 tmcft.

The drawing of 46 tmcft of water through Pattiseema by Andhra Pradesh had also become a bone of contention between the two States, as Telangana insisted on taking this into consideration while assessing the utilisation by the neighbouring State.

With the two sides remaining persistent on their stances, the Board is yet to decide on the allocation of water for Rabi season, notwithstanding the fact that the season had already commenced. “Anticipating complications like these, we have been seeking jurisdiction and powers to summon both the parties, but Telangana is opposed to this. As of now, we are playing the role of a referee,” a senior KRMB official told The Hindu.

With water being a State subject, the Board was persuading the two States to reach an agreement at least on few common points by setting aside their differences. “The two States should allow the Board to issue orders, or else farmers on both sides will suffer,” the official said.