KCR refuses to hand over Nayeemuddin case to CBI

more-in

Refusing to accede to vociferous demands of the Opposition parties’ that investigation into gangster Nayeemuddin’s cases be handed over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday told the Legislative Assembly said that under no circumstances would the credit due to the Telangana Police be taken away.

Initiating a short discussion, he said first investigation reports were filed and clinching evidence collected in 25 murder cases. In all, 741 witnesses were examined and 174 cases were registered by members of the four special investigation teams (SIT) formed. “All this takes time and the Opposition just cannot try to badger the ruling party into handing over the cases to the CBI,” he said.

No compromise

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that during the reign of previous government Nayeemuddin had continued his criminal activities without hindrance. After the TRS Government was formed, it decided that there would be no compromise on law and order and such gangsters would not be allowed to run in the loose and to contain such activities that we instructed the police who mounted a continuous surveillance on the gang.

He recalled that on June 8 this year, there was informatioin that Nayeemuddin was moving with weapons in the Millennium Township area of Shadnagar. When police tried to arrest him it led to an exchange of fire in which he was killed. An AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol and ammunition was recovered from the scene. In the investigation that followed,

Unwarranted delay

Congress member T. Jeevan Reddy slammed for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Government for taking two years and more to nail a gangster, wondering how it could take so much time for the police when it knew his whereabouts and how he and his gangs were indulging in all atrocities, extortion and murders for the past decade and more in half a dozen States, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. “We want a CBI probe and for the diary, laptop, pendrives recovered from the scene to be produced in the Court,” he said, even as TRS members booed him.

Members representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Communist Party of India-Marxist — C. Ramachandra Reddy, Kausar Mohiuddin and Sunnam Rajaiah — wanted Government not to spare any leader, regardless of his/her political affiliation or for that matter, anyone. They also wanted Government to work towards returning the properties that were forcibly taken away by Nayeemuddin from the victims.

The incident shattered the fear instilled in the public by the gangster and public were reposing confidence in the Government, the Chief Minister said and regretted that instead of appreciation for the good work, an irresponsible Opposition was indulging in a blame game.