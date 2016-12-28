KCR may dine at Jana’s house

more-in

The short discussion on double-bedroom and other housing schemes in the Assembly on Tuesday had several interesting comments made by members including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister offered to visit Leader of the Opposition K. Jana Reddy's house soon for dinner to revive the practice of Leader of the Housing visiting the Floor Leaders' houses in the past.

“I thought of going to his place in summer but the by-election to Palair was announced forcing me to hold back my plan. Otherwise, people would have derived different inferences from such a visit”, he noted.

In response to the remarks of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of Congress that the govenrment would not even complete 50,000 double-bedroom houses before the next elections, the Chief Minister said it was displaying the “negative mindset” of the party. Floor Leader of BJP K. Laxman said the double-bedroom houses constructed at IDH Colony, Erravalli and Narasannapet villages had increased the urge for such houses among poor all over the State and they were awaiting their turn presently savouring it as depicted in a Jandhyala movie – by dangling a chicken in front of the eyes while having meal thinking that they are having chicken in the meal.

In the lighter vein, Congress member D.K. Aruna said SHE teams were needed in the House too to prevent the running commentary and obstructions being created by other members when she was speaking on the issue involving the poor.

“Even the women members in the treasury benches are not supporting me,” she complained!