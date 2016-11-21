Hyderabad

KCR a great political bargainer: Shabbir

more-in

Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir termed Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘a great political bargainer’ and opportunist, who did not bother about the people’s hardship in the wake of demonetisation but only his political prospects.

He said that the CM was supporting the Modi Government even as big wigs of BJP, the NDA ally Shiv Sena, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, the Kerala CM and other non-BJP Chief Ministers had opposed the currency ban and openly demanded the Centre withdrawal of ban to reduce hardships for the people. But Telangana CM is just being a dumb spectator and did not raise his protest voice at all.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mr. Shabbir said that the political opportunism of KCR was fully exposed at his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi where he only sought increase of Assembly segments instead of relief to the common man who faced untold hardships for last two weeks due to lack of ‘change’.

The Congress leader said that there was no truth in the reports that KCR had presented a report to the Prime Minister about huge loss of revenue to Telangana due to ban of currency notes of higher denomination.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
heads of state
ministers (government)
banking
money and monetary policy
political parties
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 11:59:10 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/KCR-a-great-political-bargainer-Shabbir/article16671709.ece

© The Hindu