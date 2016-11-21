KCR a great political bargainer: Shabbir

Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir termed Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao as ‘a great political bargainer’ and opportunist, who did not bother about the people’s hardship in the wake of demonetisation but only his political prospects.

He said that the CM was supporting the Modi Government even as big wigs of BJP, the NDA ally Shiv Sena, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, the Kerala CM and other non-BJP Chief Ministers had opposed the currency ban and openly demanded the Centre withdrawal of ban to reduce hardships for the people. But Telangana CM is just being a dumb spectator and did not raise his protest voice at all.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Mr. Shabbir said that the political opportunism of KCR was fully exposed at his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi where he only sought increase of Assembly segments instead of relief to the common man who faced untold hardships for last two weeks due to lack of ‘change’.

The Congress leader said that there was no truth in the reports that KCR had presented a report to the Prime Minister about huge loss of revenue to Telangana due to ban of currency notes of higher denomination.