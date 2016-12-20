Just retribution, say kin of Hyderabad blast victims

more-in

Kin of the victims, who lost their lives in the Dilsukhnagar twin blasts, welcomed the death sentence awarded to the five convicts on Monday.

“I’m happy with the judgment and punishment. It is just retribution to our sufferings after my father died,” said 21-year-old Nusratullah Khan.

Nusratullah was 17 years old when his father, a cloth merchant in Abids, went to buy merchandise and was killed in the blast.

The only son in the family, he had to work part time in a private company while pursuing studies. Later, when he was offered government job on compassionate grounds, he had to give up studies for good.

“We had to shut down our father’s business too,” he said.

G. Ramesh, from Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, lost his younger brother G. Tirupathi in the blasts.

“With an MBA degree, he was the best educated in the family and an inspiration to us. His loss caused irreparable damage to our lives,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“Our whole family welcomes the punishment wholeheartedly. An opportunity for appeal should be denied to the convicts. We have been waiting for this for the past two to three years,” says Mr. Ramesh.