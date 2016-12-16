JNU to collaborate with Military College

Vice-Chancellor of JNU M. Jagadesh Kumar along with Commandant of MCEME Lt. Gen. S. Matharu at the convocation ceremony of MCEME. | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) would soon have more exchange of students and faculty, said Vice-Chancellor of JNU M. Jagadesh Kumar.

Mr. Kumar, who was in the city for the convocation ceremony of MCEME graduates on Thursday, said a common alumni network could also be planned for the future.

JNU has been issuing under-gradauate and postgraduate degrees to military engineers who graduate from the MCEME. “Productive exchange between the two institutes will yield positive results,” Mr. Kumar said.

The V-C also inspected the college that was established in 1953.

In the convocation ceremony, 70 B.Tech and M.Tech students graduated from the varsity. Mr. Kumar urged students to contribute to the nation’s progress. “We should be aiming at a corruption-free society,” he said.

The graduates should work towards equitable sustainable society and achieve good governance.

Supporting the Skill India initiative of the Union government, the V-C said regional, territorial and cyber world security of the country was in hands of young men and women who enter the defence forces. “Young people have the responsibility to shape India in a better way.”

As many as 17 graduates received special medals and trophies for excellence in education. Commandant of MCEME Lt. Gen. S. Matharu was also present at the event.