JAC asks Govt to rethink on Kaleshwaram LI

HYDERABAD: A three-man investigating team commissioned by the Telangana Joint Action Committee has raised several questions about the viability of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme, calling for a discussion on the project.

The team presented its findings in Sunday and said the government should make information about the scheme public. JAC chairman M. Kodandaram stated that the investigation is independent though the JAC had commissioned it. He called for discussions with the government.

“There are detailed project reports of the revised scheme are not in the public domain. Also, discussion about the project should be guided not by emotion but analysis of data,” he said hinting at government’s handling of the scheme.

In the report, the authors have called unviable the changes to the scheme, which was termed ‘re-engineered’ version of the earlier B.R. Ambedkar Pranahita Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project. The team has stated that as claimed by the state, irrigating around 18 lakh acres of land in the state may be difficult and argued that it would not serve the purpose of water-intense crops.

By arguing that the accounted water loss is unrealistic, the report has stated that the water availability to end users is likely to be less than 200 TMC.

Other flaws claimed in the report bring into the question the plan to pump from Medigadda and not Tummidihatti, as was earlier proposed. The report has also stated that the cost of the project could be as high as Rs. 180,000 crore.

Dr. Biksham Gujja, one of the three authors, said the Godavari is resourceful but the government has to rethink pumping water up to Mallanasagar.

“Other non-submergible options have not been explored and there is no DPR available. The government has to pause and reconsider the scheme.”