Irani cafes switch to card transactions

The old jingle-jangle of coins and small change being fiddled in the palm of the waiter in an Irani café is in for a change, thanks to demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency. Many Irani cafes that serve breakfast, lunch and dinner beside the millions of cups of sweetened milk chai and Osmania biscuits are moving on to card transactions, thanks to the cash crunch and its effect on their business.

“Yes, we are planning to move to card-based transactions. We were already accepting card transactions in the Banjara Hills branch. We will soon start accepting card based deals in our main restaurant in the old city,” said Muhammad Omer Adil of Shadaab, the landmark restaurant famous for its biryani and other dishes.

Till November 8, many cafes and restaurants did not accept card based transactions calling it a hassle. Many of them even had A4 printouts plastered on the doors and glass panels about non-acceptance of cards.

“We have begun accepting card transactions for the last one year. Yes, our business too has been affected by the current cash crunch as are all other businesses. But we are better off than others as we were already doing most of our transactions on card. Even the way we have been forced to deal with banks waiting in queues has affected the business. However, not everyone has a card and that clientèle is no longer patronising restaurants,” says the owner of a famous café in Basheerbagh. Though the demonetisation has pushed the decision, many restaurants were compelled due to the competition using app-based services for delivery.

Two of the most popular cafes: Grand in Abids and Sohail at Malakpet have been accepting card-based transactions in certain sections of the hotels. “The tea, biscuits and bakery business is based on very small amounts. We cannot ask someone to pay by a card or mobile wallet for something like Rs. 10 for a tea or Rs. 20 with biscuits. That will continue as it is going on,” said the owner of a café.

While the owners are taking the big decisions to switch to cashless transactions, one of the badly affected people in restaurant business are waiters who have seen their tips dwindle to nothing. “No one is leaving tips. People who would never open the flap to see the coins are removing all the change and pocketing it. We are no longer getting tips. Some of the patrons are promising that they will give the tip when they visit the next time. But right now we are affected,” says a waiter at Bawarchi near RTC Crossroad.