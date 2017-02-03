International mining workers conference begins

more-in

RAMAGUNDAM (PEDDAPALLI DISTRICT): Second International Mining Workers Conference organized by the International Coordination Group (ICG) and the Indian Federation of Trade Unions (IFTU) got off to a colourful start with the leaders of various trade unions of the country and abroad taking out a massive rally in the industrial coal belt of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district on Thursday evening.

The representatives of various trade unions of the India and other countries carrying placards and banners raised slogans hailing the workforce of the world. All along the rally route from Vittalnagar to the GM Colony was painted in ‘Red’ with the trade unions flags and banners.

Plight of miners

Several cultural troupes and artistes of the Telangana region have also participated in the rally hailing the labour force. Delegates from more than 22 countries participated in the rally and introduced themselves at the meeting. The rally then converged into a public meeting. IGC chairperson PK Murthy, coordinator Pradeep, Prof. Haragopal and others participated in the meeting and highlighted the plight and exploitation of the labour force throughout the world.

The main inaugural session of the International conference would be held on Friday morning at Laxminarasimha Gardens near NTPC. Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowada would deliver inaugural address, chairman of Reception Committee Kodandaram would give his welcome address. Later, the conference would discuss various issues pertaining to labour force working at various mines in the country and the strategies to be adopted for the protection of miners.