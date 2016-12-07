Industrial pollution major trigger for liver ailments

more-in

Environmental pollution from industries in Bollarum Industrial Area could be damaging the livers of residents, claims a recently published study.

Researchers collected blood samples from 150 residents, some of whom were employees in industries, and performed liver profile tests. The results were compared with liver profiles of healthy people living in other areas of Hyderabad. The comparison revealed that most liver parameters were elevated in subjects compared to controls. The study was published in the journal International Journal of Multidisciplinary and Current Research.

“During studies done by the Pollution Control Board over a decade, a number of health issues in industrial areas came to light. This study is part of series of studies from multiple industrial areas in and around Hyderabad,” said Prof. P.P. Reddy, Research Director at Bhagwan Mahavir Medical Research Centre.

For the study, liver parameters total bilirubin, direct bilirubin, SGOT, SGPT, ALP, indirect bilirubin and total protein were analysed in the samples. Researchers found significant elevation of levels of total bilirubin, direct bilirubin, SGOT, SGPT, ALP. Several vital functions including fat and glucose metabolism, chemical detoxification and drug metabolism are associated with the liver.

K.S. Somasekhar Rao, a city-based senior gastroenterologist who was not associated with the study, explained that the five elevated parameters indicate levels of liver inflammation and the functioning of the organ following breakdown of red blood cells. He reckoned that the worst affected by environmental pollution are those exposed for longest duration and are usually aged around 40 years. The study in fact shows that subjects with deteriorating liver profiles are aged over 20 years, but younger than 60 years. “Clearly, the subjects have inflamed livers which if left untreated, will result in liver diseases including cirrhosis. If followed over a period of time, their conditions would become apparent,” Dr. Rao said adding that there are many known chemicals that affect the liver. The study, however, has not identified a specific set of chemicals as causes.

“Since we have not carried out studies of people exposed to a specified set of chemicals, it is difficult to blame certain chemicals. But studies carried out in the past have shown that certain chemicals, including heavy metals like lead and mercury found in industrial areas have led to health issues by inducing DNA damage,” Prof. Reddy said adding that they will launch efforts to identify the toxic substances affecting residents in industrial areas.