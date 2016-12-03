Indiasoft-2017 roadshow in February

more-in

Grab the opportunity to network and grow big. This was the message of IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan to Telangana businessmen at the roadshow for Indiasoft-2017 in the city on Friday.

“The Telangana Government will provide you 50 per cent subsidy if you want to participate in the business conclave,” Mr. Ranjan told the businessmen from the region, asking them to explore the world for opportunities.

“Wherever Indians go, now they are seen as techies. The branding is so strong that we should benefit from it. Leverage that image to get business from emerging markets like Latin America, Africa, EU and CIS countries. People are flocking to Africa like anything for business. Earlier it was a closed market, but now if you are professional you can get a big chunk of the business,” said the IT Secretary.

Indiasoft-2017, a business-to-business networking event, is scheduled to take place in the city on February 13 and 14 at HICC. According to officials of Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, which is organising the event, each stall can be rented for Rs. 80,000 by members of the council and Rs. 1 lakh for non-members. Mr. Ranjan promised subsidy for SMEs from Telangana which is being partnered by the T-Hub, the premium tech incubator in the state.

About 400 participants are expected from 75 countries at the event. This year, the Indiasoft event focuses on Mobile Application Services, Cloud Computing, Big Data Management, e-security, Telecommunications, Bio Informatics, Engineering Design, Logistics, Educational, Pharma and e-Governance among other things.