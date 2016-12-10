Indian Oil setting up high speed carousel at Cherlapalli plant

more-in

HYDERABAD: Indian Oil Corporation is installing a high speed carousel at the liquefied petroleum gas bottling plant in Cherlapalli, Hyderabad, the first such for the company across the country.

The high speed, flexi carousel can bottle 4,200 cylinders an hour as compared to 1,400 cylinders that conventional carousels are capable of. Commissioning of the new facility, expected by March, would help IOC take its Indane brand cooking gas to more areas and customers.

The carousel is coming in the backdrop of the expected launch of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Telangana. A programme for providing LPG connections to Below Poverty Line women, by waiving the deposit fee and offering bank loan for the stove and refill, it was rolled out in Andhra Pradesh in October.

In Telangana, the three national oil marketing companies, namely IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, have around 1.10 crore LPG connections. According to industry sources, between them they were likely to target issue of 10 lakh connections under Ujjwala Yojana.

Feature rich

On Friday, IOC Director (Marketing) B.S. Canth laid the foundation stone for the carousel in the presence Executive Director and State Head – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, U.P.Singh. An official of IOC said it would be first such high speed carousel for IOC anywhere in the country and being set up with an investment of Rs.28 crore.

Besides high speed filling, other features of the upcoming facility included variable frequency drive to change speed automatically based on type of cylinder being filled, fully automatic tare weight entry system with vision reader cameras as well as automatic sorting out of ‘due for testing’ cylinders. It comes with an electronic leak detection system for valves and O rings and undertakes auto random quality check of filled cylinders.

The Cherlapalli plant, equipped with two 24 point carousels at present, has a capacity to bottle 1.2 lakh tonne per annum. The new carousel would double the plant’s capacity and help reach out to existing and new customers in the least possible time, the release said. IOC, with a share of 41 per cent in the LPG market of Telangana, has another bottling plant at Thimmapur, about 60 kms from Cherlapalli, where LPG meant for industrial use is also bottled.