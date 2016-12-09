Hyderabad

Increase greenery in villages, says OSD

: Officer on Special Duty in Chief Minister’s Office Priyanka Varghese called upon the officials to increase green cover in Erravalli and Narsannapet villages.

She visited these villages along with District Collector P. Venkataram Reddy on Friday to examine the progress of work.

Following adoption of your villages by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao they have changed for the better, Ms. Priyanka said. “For every existing sapling that is saved, we will give you five fresh fruit-bearing saplings,” she told the villagers.

Mr. Venkataram Reddy too appealed to the villagers to step up efforts and take the responsibility of saving these saplings and plants. He warned that they would be personally penalised with a fine of Rs. 1,000 should any of the plants dry up.

