Income Tax officials raid bullion traders

HYDERABAD: The Income Tax Department is reported to have unearthed a money laundering fraud to the tune of Rs.100 crore by a reputed bullion trader in Banjara Hills. The trader allegedly took advances of the old demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1000 high-denomination notes from customers between 9 p.m. and midnight on November 8.

He bypassed all KYC norms without taking proper address proof, PAN and other details of customers. The bullion trader allegedly split bills into sums under Rs 2 lakh for 5,000 customers and deposited the receipts in his bank accounts. Investigation by IT officials of his bank accounts showed a deposit of Rs.100 crore between November 10 to 17.

The trader reportedly did not have any sales prior to demonetisation on the night of November 8.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been informed about the same, revealed IT sources. Raids by IT officials went on till late evening on Saturday on bullion traders at three other places in the city.