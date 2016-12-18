Illegal currency exchange under CBI scanner

more-in

Cases involving huge amounts of demonetised currency notes being exchanged for new Rs.2,000 notes have drawn the attention of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is now scrutinising the records of both private and public sector banks in the city to check if private persons got the new currency notes from financial institutions.

Though nothing concrete has come up so far, sources said that the CBI was working along with the Income Tax department to know if the persons, who were caught in the activity, got cash in new currency notes from banks.

About a dozen cases of money exchanges, with some being more than Rs.50 lakh, have been reported in Hyderabad since the demonetisation of the Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes.

Sources revealed that CBI has asked the IT department to verify the serial numbers of the Rs.2,000 currency notes that have been seized in money exchange cases registered by the city police. “The notes, that have been checked so far by the IT department, were all jumbled and not in any particular serial order,” added the source.

Since demonetisation, the investigative agency has also been receiving many complaints as well from the public through emails, post and telephone. But most of them have not pinpointed at any particular person , stated the source.

“There is a possibility that some people may have collected new notes in huge amounts through intermediaries. Money exchange cases involving huge amounts of cash are being checked for the source of the notes,” said the source.

Postal scam

The CBI has recovered about Rs.40 lakh more in Rs.2,000 notes in the postal money exchange scam, wherein a senior official had exchanged Rs.4 crore of the new notes with demonetised currency notes. About Rs.80 lakh was with K. Sudheer Babu, Superintendent of Post Offices, Hyderabad city division, who masterminded the scam.

The remaining Rs.70 lakh was recovered from other private individuals and other postal department officials who were also involved in the money exchange scam. Sudheer Babu had done the exchange through the Himayathnagar, Karwan, Golconda and the Parishram Bhavan post offices with the aid of other department officials who have also been arrested and booked by the CBI.