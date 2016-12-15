Identifying Chinese manja is a challenge

more-in

Chinese or re-branded Indian; that’s the big doubt about the synthetic glass coated thread which the Forest Department wants to keep off the streets of Telangana. “There are big retailers and they are getting it and selling it online. Some of them are changing the packaging while others are not bothering to do even that. Search online and you will get dozens of online places where you can purchase the Chinese manja with different names,” says Imran Siddique a wildlife activist. In this difference will lay the challenge about enforcing the ban on Chinese manja. “If it doesn’t snap but cuts the finger then it is Chinese manja,” said one of the activists working towards enforcing the ban. While the mono ply yarn is easily identifiable, the multi-ply Chinese manja almost looks like a cotton thread, except that it snaps with difficulty.

A few online sellers were upfront about quality and origin of thread, while many of them said they are using only cotton thread and glass. “We use cotton thread and the manja is a combination of finely powdered glass and gum,” said Vijay, from Surat.

“Youngsters prefer the tangus (Chinese) manja despite the danger it poses as it is stronger and cheaper,” says Muhammad Riyaz. The Chinese manja roll works out cheaper as Indian variety is Rs. 200 for 20 ghati (a local measure) while the Chinese one is 50 ghati for the same amount of money.